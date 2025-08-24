7th day of testimony underway against Hasina, 2 others

Testimonies are being recorded on the seventh day in the crimes against humanity case, stemming from the anti-discrimination student movement of July–August, against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and two others.

The hearing is taking place on Sunday at International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumdar.

Earlier, following the opening statement of the prosecution on August 3, the first testimony was given by Khokan Chandra Barman, who was injured during the movement.

On August 4, testimonies were recorded from Abdullah Al Imran, a student left paralysed and Parveen, a day labourer who lost her eyesight.

On August 6, eyewitness accounts were provided by Rina Murmu and journalist AKM Moinul Haque.

Subsequently, on August 17, four more witnesses testified, namely vegetable vendor Abdus Samad, Mizan Mia, student Nayeem Shikder and Shahina Begum, mother of martyred Sazzad Hossain Sajal.

The sixth day of testimony and cross-examination was completed on Wednesday.

That day, four witnesses, including two physicians, testified. They were Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, associate professor at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, Shahnaz Parveen, senior staff nurse at the same hospital, Dr Hasanul Banna, associate professor at Ibn Sina Hospital and Sonia Jamal, mother of martyr Sheikh Mehedi Hasan Junayed.

On Monday, during the fifth day of proceedings, testimonies were recorded from Mohammad Enab Najej Zaki, father of martyr As-Sabur, Robiul Awal, brother of martyr Imam Hasan Taim and Jasim Uddin, an eyewitness from Rajshahi. They were cross-examined by state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain, representing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

So far, the tribunal has recorded depositions from 16 witnesses in the case.

Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also named as accused.

Among them, Mamun has confessed and turned state witness, while the others remain absconding.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, the police produced accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun before the tribunal in a prison van from jail custody.

On July 10, the tribunal formally framed charges and ordered the commencement of trial against Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused.

The formal charge sheet comprises 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of source documents, 4,005 pages of seizure lists and documentary evidence and 2,724 pages detailing the list of martyrs.

A total of 81 witnesses have been listed to testify.