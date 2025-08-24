Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

7th day of testimony underway against Hasina, 2 others

A total of 81 witnesses have been listed to testify

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 12:44 PM

Testimonies are being recorded on the seventh day in the crimes against humanity case, stemming from the anti-discrimination student movement of July–August, against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and two others.

The hearing is taking place on Sunday at International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumdar.

Earlier, following the opening statement of the prosecution on August 3, the first testimony was given by Khokan Chandra Barman, who was injured during the movement.

On August 4, testimonies were recorded from Abdullah Al Imran, a student left paralysed and Parveen, a day labourer who lost her eyesight.

On August 6, eyewitness accounts were provided by Rina Murmu and journalist AKM Moinul Haque.

Subsequently, on August 17, four more witnesses testified, namely vegetable vendor Abdus Samad, Mizan Mia, student Nayeem Shikder and Shahina Begum, mother of martyred Sazzad Hossain Sajal.

The sixth day of testimony and cross-examination was completed on Wednesday.

That day, four witnesses, including two physicians, testified. They were Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, associate professor at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, Shahnaz Parveen, senior staff nurse at the same hospital, Dr Hasanul Banna, associate professor at Ibn Sina Hospital and Sonia Jamal, mother of martyr Sheikh Mehedi Hasan Junayed.

On Monday, during the fifth day of proceedings, testimonies were recorded from Mohammad Enab Najej Zaki, father of martyr As-Sabur, Robiul Awal, brother of martyr Imam Hasan Taim and Jasim Uddin, an eyewitness from Rajshahi. They were cross-examined by state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain, representing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

So far, the tribunal has recorded depositions from 16 witnesses in the case.

Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also named as accused.

Among them, Mamun has confessed and turned state witness, while the others remain absconding.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning, the police produced accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun before the tribunal in a prison van from jail custody.

On July 10, the tribunal formally framed charges and ordered the commencement of trial against Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused.

The formal charge sheet comprises 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of source documents, 4,005 pages of seizure lists and documentary evidence and 2,724 pages detailing the list of martyrs.

A total of 81 witnesses have been listed to testify.

Topics:

CourtSheikh HasinaAsaduzzaman Khan KamalRevolution 2024Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun
Read More

July martyrs’ families protest at Secretariat demanding law adviser’s resignation

Anisul, Menon sent to jail after remand

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

Sukharanjan files allegations against Hasina, 31 others over his disappearance

Gazette: July martyrs’ families to receive 30L, monthly allowances

Latest News

Prof Bidhan: Media professionals play vital role in uplifting quality of primary education

July martyrs’ families protest at Secretariat demanding law adviser’s resignation

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Law adviser: Govt committed to amending NHRC Act, 2009

Traditional boat race held on Kaliganga in Manikganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x