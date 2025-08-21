Thursday, August 21, 2025

Burning bodies at Ashulia: 16 people indicted

Among the 16 accused, eight were produced before the court

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 03:10 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Thursday framed charges against 16 accused in connection with a case over burning bodies of six protesters at Ashulia in Savar on August 5 during the July uprising.

The three-member bench of ICT-2 led by its Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam framed the charges against them after hearing.

Among the 16 accused, eight were produced before the court.

They are- former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of Dhaka District Police Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ashulia police station Sheikh Afzalul Haque, DB inspector Arafat Hossain, sub-inspector Malek, constables Mukul Chokdar, Abjal Hossain and Kamrul Hasan.

As former sub-inspector Sheikh Afzalul Haque expressed his willingness to become a state witness in the case, the tribunal asked him to file an appeal following the court procedure.

Except Afzalul, all the accused claimed them not guilty.

Former MP Mohammad Saiful Islam and former sub-inspector Biswajit Saha and six others remained fugitives.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on July 2 issued warrants for the arrest of eight fugitive accused in the case.

The prosecution submitted the 173-page chargesheet against them.

On August 5 last year, six protesters were shot dead during the mass uprising and their bodies were burned on a van.

A video of the horrific scene was widely shared on social media, shaking the nation.

It helped the victims' families identify two of the victims.

The video shows several bodies lying on the back of a van while police officers are seen loading another body onto the vehicle.

The bodies were covered with dirty clothes and banners found on the streets before being set on fire.

A case was filed with the ICT-2 on September 11 last year.

