ICT prosecutor Hasanul Banna resigns on health grounds

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor Md Hasanul Banna has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

Banna, who has long been suffering from jaundice and other liver ailments, recently submitted his resignation to the ICT chief prosecutor.

Confirming the matter to reporters on Tuesday, prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the chief prosecutor has accepted Banna's resignation and forwarded it to the relevant ministry.

The government had appointed Md Hasanul Banna as a prosecutor of the ICT on January 1, 2025, with the status of an assistant attorney general.

However, he was unable to attend office after only a couple of days due to illness and had since been on leave.