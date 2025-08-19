Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ICT prosecutor Hasanul Banna resigns on health grounds

Banna has long been suffering from jaundice and other liver ailments 

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 03:22 PM

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor Md Hasanul Banna has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

Banna, who has long been suffering from jaundice and other liver ailments, recently submitted his resignation to the ICT chief prosecutor.

Confirming the matter to reporters on Tuesday, prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the chief prosecutor has accepted Banna's resignation and forwarded it to the relevant ministry.

The government had appointed Md Hasanul Banna as a prosecutor of the ICT on January 1, 2025, with the status of an assistant attorney general.

However, he was unable to attend office after only a couple of days due to illness and had since been on leave.

Topics:

ICT
Read More

Burning bodies at Ashulia: ICT-2 sets Aug 21 for charge framing hearing

2,144C proposed for ICT division

International Crimes Tribunal-2 formed

ICT issues show-cause notice to Hasina in contempt case

Bangladesh elected to 2 prestigious regional bodies under Unescap

Former ICT prosecutor Tureen Afroz arrested

Latest News

45th founding anniversary of Swechhasebak Dal being observed

Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

RSF report: 47 students among 418 killed in road crashes in July

Asif Nazrul: Govt committed to holding polls in February

Mirza Abbas off to Bangkok for eye treatment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x