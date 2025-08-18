Legal notice seeks immediate suspension of all police officers named in FIRs

A legal notice has been issued to immediately suspend all police officers named in FIRs until the related cases are resolved.

The notice was sent to the Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Monday, said Adv SM Zulfikar Ali Junu, chairman of the National Lawyers Council (NLC), confirmed the dispatch of the notice.

He had initially sent it on August 17.

The notice stated that in the brutal incidents of July and August, nearly 700 murder cases have been filed, with many police officers included as accused FIRs. “A fundamental principle of law is that if an accused in a case holds a responsible position, there is a clear risk of disrupting investigation, witness examination, and trial processes. These accused are currently in responsible positions within the police force, and allowing them to remain in service is improper and unacceptable for ensuring investigation and justice.”

According to the Bangladesh Service Rules, a government employee can be suspended in the public interest while a serious criminal investigation is ongoing against them. Police regulations also allow authorities to suspend officers from duty if serious allegations or cases are filed, until the investigation is complete.

The notice emphasized that keeping police officers named in FIRs in their positions contradicts law, justice, and public interest, and calls for immediate action.

Advocate Junu also warned that if no immediate action is taken following receipt of the notice, he will approach the High Court under the existing laws of Bangladesh.