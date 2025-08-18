Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin shown arrested in polls manipulation case

A Dhaka court on Monday showed former Election Commission (EC) secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed arrested in a case filed over alleged manipulation of national election.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam passed the order as police produced him before the court and prayed to show him arrested in the case.

The court later sent Helal back to jail.

Law enforcers had earlier arrested Helal Uddin Ahmed from Chittagong's Khulshi area on October 23, 2024, in connection with a case over the murder of BNP activist Mokbul.

He was placed on a four-day remand the next day.

BNP national executive committee member Md Salah Uddin Khan filed the poll manipulation case on June 22, 2025, accusing 24 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and three former chief election commissioners, of rigging the 2014, 2018 and 2024 national elections.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, four ex-inspectors general of police (IGPs), several former election commissioners, and former chiefs of the Special Branch (SB), National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) were also accused in the case.

On June 25, charges under sedition, fraud and embezzlement were incorporated into the case.