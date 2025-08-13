Hearing in three Rajuk plot scam cases against Hasina deferred to Aug 28

A court on Wednesday adjourned till August 28 the hearing in three cases filed against 53 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, over irregularities in the allocation of plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

Judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order as plaintiffs of the three cases, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Salahuddin, Assistant Directors Afnan Jannat Keya and SM Rashedul Hasan submitted their depositions in these three cases today against Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq and others.

Earlier on August 11, the three plaintiffs had testified in three more identical cases against 47 people, including ousted Sheikh Hasina, at Dhaka Special Judge Court-5. After recording their testimonies, Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun adjourned the hearing of those three cases till August 26.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on July 31 framed charges in the three cases. It also issued arrest warrants against the accused as they are still at large.

On the other hand, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 on that same day had framed charges in three more cases filed in this connection. It had been fixed on Wednesday for starting to start recording the testimonies in the cases and issued arrest warrants against the accused.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib on July 20 forwarded the matters to the Special Judge Court as the cases were ready for trial. The court passed the order as the accused refrained from appearing before the court in spite of its order in this connection.

Earlier on July 1, the court had ordered the publication of a gazette notification summoning 100 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, in the cases.

The ACC filed the six cases from January 12 to January 14. The concerned investigation officers filed charge sheets on March 10.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed one case against eight, including Sheikh Hasina, on January 14 for abusing power in allocating a 10-katha plot in the Purbachal New Town Project. Investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya on March 10 submitted the charge sheet against a total of 12 accused.

ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed the other case against 15, including Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, on the same day, in this connection. He submitted the charge sheet against 17 on March 10.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin on January 13, filed another case against 15 people, including Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and daughters - Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq - on charges of abusing power to obtain plots from RAJUK. The ACC later submitted the charge sheet against 17.

The anti-graft body on the same day filed another case against 16, including Sheikh Hasina, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq. The ACC later submitted a charge sheet against 18.

It also filed another case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq and 15 others on January 13. The anti-graft body later submitted a charge sheet against 18.

ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya, on January 12, filed another case against 16 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul. The commission later filed a charge sheet against 18 in this case.