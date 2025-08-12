ZI Khan Panna’s application to represent Hasina rejected

International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) has rejected the application of senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who sought to represent ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The three-member Tribunal-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuja Majumder and including Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, rejected the application on Tuesday.

At the start of the tribunal’s proceedings, lawyer Nazneen Nahar said that ZI Khan Panna was unable to attend. She said he wished to be appointed as Sheikh Hasina’s lawyer and had instructed her to inform the tribunal accordingly.

The tribunal responded that a state defense lawyer was already appointed on behalf of Hasina, and that matter was closed.

It added that if Panna submits his CV, the tribunal may consider appointing him as lawyer in another case. The tribunal emphasized that the appointment of a state defense lawyer is their prerogative.

The tribunal also said ZI Khan Panna was aware of the procedure and questioned why he would seek to appear in a case where the accused was absent. They also noted that he could have raised his request when the defense was originally appointed, which would have allowed consideration at that time.

At one point, Nazneen said that Z I Khan Panna wished to assist the state defense lawyer appointed for Sheikh Hasina.

This application too was dismissed by the tribunal.

In the case concerning crimes against humanity during the mass uprising, both Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan are absconding. Tribunal-1 appointed Md Amir Hossain as the state lawyer to represent them. Another accused in the case, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, is in custody and has already confessed to the crimes. He has also been granted approver status, acting as a state witness in the case.