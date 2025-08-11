Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bail granted to ex-SI Akbar, prime accused in Rayhan custodial death in Sylhet

Police probe confirmed Rayhan Ahmed died after custodial torture

Photo: Prothom Alo
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 07:33 PM

Former sub-inspector (SI) Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, the prime accused in the high-profile custodial death case of Rayhan Ahmed in Sylhet, has been released on bail.

Following the High Court’s bail order, the lower court confirmed the decision on Sunday. Upon receiving the relevant documents, the prison authorities released Akbar the same afternoon.

Senior Jail Superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail-2, Prashanta Kumar Banik told the media that after the High Court granted bail and the lower court confirmed it, the prison received the necessary documents and released Akbar.

Akbar was initially held at Sylhet Central Jail but was transferred to Sylhet Central Jail-2 in late March. Sylhet Central Jail-2 houses prisoners under the jurisdiction of Sylhet Metropolitan Court, so he was transferred accordingly, Banik added.

On October 10, 2020, Rayhan Ahmed was picked up and tortured at the Bandarbazar outpost of Sylhet Metropolitan Police on the night of October 10, 2020, and died the following day.

After a case was filed by Rayhan’s wife under the Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, a Sylhet Metropolitan Police investigation confirmed evidence of torture at the outpost.

On October 12, 2020, SI Akbar, then in charge of the outpost, was suspended along with three other officers, and three more were withdrawn.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), which took over the case, arrested three individuals including Constable Harun. Akbar was arrested on November 9 at the Kanaighat border in Sylhet and has been in custody since.

On May 5, 2021, the PBI submitted the chargesheet to court, naming SI Akbar as the prime accused.

Other accused include ASI Ashek Elahi, Constables Md. Harun-or-Rashid and Titu Chandra Das, SI Md Hasan Uddin (then second-in-command at the outpost), and Akbar’s relative Abdullah Al Noman, a journalist from Companiganj upazila.

Topics:

Bangladesh High Court
Read More

HC upholds life term for 2 cops over custodial killing

Shomi Kaiser secures bail in attempted murder case

Blogger Avijit murder: Life-term convict Farabi granted bail

SC overturns death sentence of ex-AL leader for 1971 war crimes

Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

Grenade attack case: SC to hear appeal petition challenging acquittal of Tarique, Babar Thursday

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x