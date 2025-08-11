Court orders blocking NIDs of ex-DIG Baten, wife

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the blocking of national identity (NID) cards of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bangladesh Police Md Abdul Baten and his wife, Nurzahan Akter Hira.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing two separate petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to case documents, the ACC had appointed an investigation officer to probe various allegations against Baten and Hira, including money embezzlement, bribery, and amassing illegal wealth.

“For the sake of a proper investigation, their NID cards should be blocked,” the ACC petition said.

The same court had imposed a travel ban on the couple over graft allegations on July 23.