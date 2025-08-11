Tajul: July mass killing perpetrators will not be spared

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam has said none of those responsible for the mass killing during the July uprising will be spared.

He made the statement to journalists in front of the tribunal building on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the chief prosecutor delivered the opening statement in the crimes against humanity case over the killing of six people, including student Anas, in Chankharpul during the July–August movement.

Speaking to journalists, Tajul said that those who thought they could get away after committing mass killings in Bangladesh, or derail the trial process by staging a counter-revolution, a clear message for them is: those who have committed crimes will not be spared.

"The judicial process will not be halted under any circumstances."

He further said that the relatives and families of youths who shed blood to liberate Bangladesh for the second time are still alive. Through their testimonies, the state will ensure justice for the families of more than 1,500 people who lost their lives, he added.

At the tribunal, Chief Prosecutor Tajul delivered the opening statement first.

Later, Shahriar Khan Palash, father of martyred Anas, began his testimony as the first witness in the Chankharpul crimes against humanity case. In addition, Anas's mother was also present as a witness.

Earlier, on July 14, the tribunal framed charges against eight accused, including four fugitives, and ordered the trial to begin in this case.

On that day, Tajul presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution in court.

After the charges were framed, the tribunal set Sunday and Monday for the opening statement and witness testimony in the case.

Currently, four accused are in jail in connection with this case: former Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (operations) Md Arshad Hossain, constable Md Sujon Mia, Md Imaaz Hossain Imon, and Md Nasirul Islam.