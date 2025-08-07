Court rejects bail plea of ex-CEC Nurul Huda

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected a bail prayer of former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in a case lodged for manipulating the national election.

Judge Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka 12th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order as Huda’s counsel moved the prayer before the court.

Earlier on July 2, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sefatullah had rejected the bail prayer of KM Nurul Huda, who gave a confessional statement in the court on July 1, 2025.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman had recorded Huda's statement under section 164 as police produced him before the court after the end of four-day remand and pleaded to record his statement.

BNP national executive committee member Salahuddin Khan filed the case on June 22 against 24 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and three former chief election commissioners on the allegation of manipulating the national elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, four former inspectors general of police (IGP), several former election commissioners, and former chiefs of SB, NSI and DGFI have been accused in the case.

Later on the same day, police took Nurul Huda into their custody from his residence at Sector 5 of Uttara following a mob upheaval in front of this residence.

Later, police showed him arrested in the case.