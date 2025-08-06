Abu Sayed murder: ICT frames charges against 30

In connection with the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement last year, the International Crimes Tribunal has framed charges against 30 accused in a case related to crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, the order was issued by the International Crimes Tribunal-2, led by Chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and two other members.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Among the three arrested accused, Begum Rokeya University’s former proctor Md Shariful Islam was represented by lawyer Aminul Ghani Titto.

Constable Sujan Chandra Roy was represented by lawyer Azizur Rahman Dulu, while Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Akash was represented by lawyer Salahuddin Regan.

Earlier, on June 24, the tribunal’s investigation agency submitted its probe report to the prosecution in the Abu Sayed murder case.

A total of 30 individuals are accused in the case.

On June 30, the tribunal officially took the charges into cognizance. Arrest warrants were also issued for those who are absconding.

On July 13, the tribunal ordered that two individuals, Russell and Parvez, arrested in another related case, be produced before the court.

At the same time, the ICT-2 ordered that public notices be published in newspapers to ensure the appearance of the 24 absconding accused.

On July 22, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 appointed state defence lawyers for the 24 absconding accused, which included the former vice chancellor of the university and a former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Later, Prosecutor Mizanul Islam stated that 24 out of the 30 accused were still absconding.

Public notices were published in two newspapers regarding them.

However, as they failed to appear in court, the trial will proceed in their absence.

Among the six arrested, two have not yet appointed lawyers.

The tribunal has asked for clarification regarding their legal representation.

Additionally, four state defence lawyers have been appointed by the tribunal at government expense to represent the 24 absconding accused, meaning each lawyer will represent six of them.