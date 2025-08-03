Crimes against humanity: Trial against Hasina, 2 others begin

The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) began presenting its opening statement on Sunday in a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her aides over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The co-accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

State-appointed defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina, Md Amir Hossain, was present in court.

The proceedings are being broadcast live.

Among the accused, former IGP Mamun was brought to the tribunal's custody earlier in the day, while former minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal remains absconding.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year and has remained there since.

The charges against the three include murder, attempted murder, torture, the use of lethal weapons and other crimes against humanity.

Around 10:30am, prosecutor Faruk Ahmed entered the courtroom carrying several case-related documents.