Bail denied for Khairul Haque in murder case

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petition of former chief justice and former chairman of the Law Commission, ABM Khairul Haque, in connection with the murder case of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad in Jatrabari during the July Movement.

On Thursday, following a hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masum Mia issued the order rejecting his bail plea.

Advocate Monayem Nabi Shahin, representing Khairul Haque, argued in favour of his client's bail. During the hearing, he said that ABM Khairul Haque is a former chief justice and was arrested in this case on July 24 merely to harass him. The incident took place on July 18 last year, but the case was filed almost a year later on July 6 this year.

There is no specific explanation as to why it was filed after such a delay.

Haque retired as chief justice on June 17, 2011. Since then, until 5 August last year, his residence and movements had been under round-the-clock police security. This information is recorded at the relevant police headquarters. On the day of the incident, he was at his residence under police protection.

He further added that on the day of the incident, Haque had returned to his residence under police protection after finishing his official work at the Law Commission office. He did not go to the Jatrabari area. He is 81 years old and suffers from several complex health issues. The lawyer pleaded for bail, saying Haque would face trial if granted bail and would not flee.

Following the hearing, the court rejected his bail plea, said Monayem Nabi Shahin.

On July 24 morning, Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police arrested Khairul Haque from his residence in Dhanmondi. That night, he was sent to jail.

On Tuesday, he was shown arrested in a case filed with Fatullah Police Station in Narayanganj, accusing him of delivering an illegal verdict and forging judgments to abolish the caretaker government system.

On Wednesday, he was placed on a seven-day remand in another case filed with Shahbagh Police Station, accusing him, while serving as a judge, of delivering unlawful verdicts out of corruption and malice, including fabricating judgments.

According to the case details, during the July Movement on July 18, 2024, Abdul Kaiyum Ahad was shot and died on the spot in the Kazla area of Jatrabari. On July 6 of this year, his father, Ala Uddin, filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station

In the case, 467 individuals were named as accused, including Sheikh Hasina.