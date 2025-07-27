Extortion in Gulshan: 3 ex-leaders of ASDM among 4 placed on remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed three now-expelled leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and one of the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council on a seven-day remand in a case filed over extortion of Tk50 lakh from the residence of former reserved-seat MP Shammi Ahmed in the capital’s Gulshan area.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman issued the order after a hearing.

The four are Ibrahim Hossain Munna, former convener of the Dhaka metropolitan unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement; members Md Sakadaun Siam and Sadab; and Abdur Razzak Riyad, former central committee member of the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council.

After their arrest, all of them were expelled from their respective organizations.

Earlier in the day, the investigating officer, Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman of Gulshan police station, requested a 10-day remand for the accused. Defence lawyers appealed for bail and cancellation of remand. After the hearing, the judge granted a seven-day remand.

They were detained on Saturday night during the alleged extortion attempt at the residence.

Reportedly, they went to the residence of Shammi Ahmed recently, identifying themselves as student coordinators, and demanded Tk50 lakh.

As she was not present, they made the demand to her husband. A few days earlier, they had collected Tk10 lakh from the house. Around 8pm on Saturday, they returned to collect gold ornaments. At that time, family members alerted the police, who arrested Riyad and others claiming to be coordinators. They were taken to the local police station.

Following the incident, Shammi Ahmed’s husband, Siddiq Abu Zafar, filed a case at Gulshan police station against six named individuals for extortion.

In the case statement, the plaintiff mentioned that on July 17, accused Abdur Razzak Riyad and Kazi Gaurab Apu went to the residence in Gulshan 2, identifying themselves as student coordinators, and threatened the plaintiff while demanding Tk50 lakh and gold ornaments.

When he expressed inability to pay, they labelled him a collaborator of the Awami League and autocracy, threatening him with arrest.

Out of fear, he paid them Tk10 lakh. Later, on July 19, they returned demanding the remaining Tk40 lakh and left after issuing further threats.

On Saturday, when they came again to collect the money, Gulshan police arrested them. Kazi Gaurab Apu managed to escape.