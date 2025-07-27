Sunday, July 27, 2025

Police submit report to High Court over Muradnagar rape

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident 

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 02:14 PM

The superintendent of police (SP) of Comilla has submitted a report to the High Court detailing the implementation of orders concerning the safety and necessary medical treatment of a woman who was raped after individuals broke into her home in a village in Muradnagar, Comilla.

The report was submitted on Sunday, before the High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Zahid Munsur.

Advocate Md Mir AKM Nurun Noby appeared on behalf of the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Tanim Khan and Assistant Attorney General Eakramul Kabir represented the state.

Earlier, an incident occurred in Muradnagar, Comilla, where a woman was raped after intruders forcibly broke the door of her house.

Following the incident, a case was filed and the police arrested five individuals in connection with the crime.

In response to a writ petition, on June 29, the High Court directed the authorities to ensure the victim’s security and provide her with adequate medical care.

The court also ordered the removal of any videos related to the assault from social media platforms within 24 hours.

However, on Tuesday, the High Court summoned the superintendent of police of Comilla for failing to submit a compliance report regarding the enforcement of its directives concerning the woman's protection and treatment.

The SP has been instructed to appear before the court on August 12 and provide an explanation.

Topics:

ComillaHigh Court (HC)Superintendent of Police
