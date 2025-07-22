HC orders formation of expert committee to probe aircraft tragedy, issues rule on compensation

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to form a high-profile expert committee to investigate the fighter jet crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara area of the capital within seven days.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed over the tragic incident and asked the authorities concerned to submit the report within 45 days.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to take steps to send the seriously injured victims, including students and guardians, abroad if needed.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide Tk5 crore as compensation to the family members of the deceased and Tk1 crore to the family members of the injured victims.

It also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to stop plying of faulty aircraft or training aircraft of BAF in the crowded areas in the country, including the capital.

It also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to the school authorities to attach the blood group and phone numbers of guardians to the identity cards of the students.

Vice Chairman of Supreme Court Bar Council Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Kaysar Kamal, Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney Generals Md Shafiqur Rahman, Tanim Khan and Assistant Attorney General Eakramul Kabir and Md Isa represented the state.

Advocate Anisur Rahman Raihan Biswas filed the writ petition.

The death toll from the BAF jet crash at Milestone School and College has climbed to 31 as eight more victims succumbed to their injuries at the burn institute on Monday night.