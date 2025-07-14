High Court issues rule on recognizing Yunus as 'national reformer,' uprising victims as 'national martyrs'

The High Court has issued a rule asking why Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus should not be declared the “national reformer” and why a directive should not be issued to publish an accurate list of those killed in the July uprising—including Abu Sayed and Mugdho—and to declare them “national martyrs.”

The rule was issued on Monday, following a primary hearing of a writ petition by a High Court bench comprising Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur.

Yunus is currently serving as the chief adviser of the interim government.

Earlier in February, Imdadul Haque, a member of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, filed the writ petition seeking an official declaration of Yunus as the "national reformer," the publication of the list of those killed during the uprising, and their recognition as "national martyrs."

Advocate Mohammad Ali Jinnah represented the petitioner in court, while Deputy Attorney General Shafiqur Rahman and Assistant Attorney General Ikramul Kabir appeared for the state.

The respondents named in the writ include the secretaries of the ministries of public administration, defence, law, information, and finance, as well as the Cabinet Division.