Ex-Narayanganj mayor Ivy sent to jail

Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, former mayor of the Narayanganj City Corporation and former senior vice-president of the district Awami League, has been ordered to be sent to jail in a murder case filed at Siddhirganj police station.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Mainuddin Kader issued the order on Friday morning.

Narayanganj Court Police Inspector Md Kaiyum Khan said: “Ivy was produced before the court in the Minarul murder case in Siddhirganj. After the hearing, the court ordered her to be sent to jail. The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.”

Earlier in the day, following much drama, police arrested Ivy at her residence in the Deobhog area of the city.