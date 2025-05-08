Benazir’s daughter Tahsin’s Dubai flat seized, bank accounts frozen

A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of a flat in Dubai and the freezing of two bank accounts under the name of Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir, daughter of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

On Thursday, Judge Md Jakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court passed the order following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). ACC Deputy Director Zainul Abedin Shebly submitted the petition on the same day.

According to the petition, the accused laundered money beyond her known sources of income, which constitutes a criminal offence under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act. To facilitate the repatriation of the proceeds of crime from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it is essential to seize her immovable property and freeze her movable assets to prevent transfer or disposal.

Earlier, on December 15, 2024, the ACC filed four separate cases against Benazir Ahmed, his wife, and their two daughters, accusing them of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk74 crore and concealing asset information.

According to the cases, Benazir is accused of acquiring wealth worth Tk9.44 crore beyond known income sources and concealing information about assets worth Tk2.62 crore. His wife, Zeeshan Mirza, allegedly amassed Tk31.69 crore in illegal wealth and hid information about Tk16.01 crore. Their elder daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir reportedly acquired Tk8.75 crore in illegal assets, while younger daughter Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir allegedly acquired Tk5.59 crore in undisclosed wealth.