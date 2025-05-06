Chinmoy Das's bail stayed in sedition case

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division has suspended the High Court’s bail order granted to former Iskcon leader Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, popularly known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, in a sedition case.

The order came on Tuesday following a hearing on an appeal filed against the High Court’s bail order.

Barrister MK Rahman represented Chinmoy Das in court, while Additional Attorney General Barrister Aneek R Haque and Arshadur Rouf stood for the state.

Earlier, on April 30, the High Court granted Chinmoy bail. However, the state promptly filed a petition seeking a stay on the bail.

On the same day, the chamber judge initially suspended the bail granted by the High Court.

The stay order was later withdrawn, and a new hearing date was set on the state's petition to suspend the bail.

On that day, the state counsel stated that the chamber judge had decided to hear arguments from the accused’s lawyer before delivering a ruling.

On October 25, 2024, Chinmoy Das led a rally of the Sanatan community in Chittagong.

Days later, on October 31, a sedition case was filed against him, accusing him of dishonouring the national flag. Eighteen others were also accused in the same case.

Chinmoy was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 in the sedition case.

The following day, his bail plea was rejected, and a Chittagong metropolitan magistrate ordered him to be sent to jail.

After the court's order to jail Chinmoy Das, clashes broke out in Chittagong between law enforcers, lawyers, and his followers.

During the violence, lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was hacked to death outside the court premises.

Chinmoy Das has been in custody since.

On January 2, the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court denied another bail petition filed by Chinmoy.

He later moved to the High Court for bail.