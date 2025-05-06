Chinmoy Das shown arrested in 4 more cases following court order

Former Iskcon leader Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, popularly known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was shown arrested in four more cases following a court order.

The 6th Court of Metropolitan Magistrate SM Alauddin Mahmud issued the order during a virtual hearing on Tuesday morning after the investigation officers of the cases submitted applications to the court to show him arrested in the cases.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Md Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury said that the investigating officers of the case had requested to show Chinmoy Das arrested in four cases, which include obstructing police in discharging official duties at the Kotwali police station and attacking lawyers and justice seekers.

The court held a hearing and Chinmoy Das participated in the hearing virtually from jail. The court has ordered the arrest in all four cases after the hearing.

The same court also ordered to show arrest in lawyer Saiful Islam Alif murder case on Monday.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up at the Chittagong court premises since Tuesday morning in anticipation of the virtual hearing to show Chinmoy Das be arrested. Security was also heightened in front of the Chittagong jail.

Court sources said that the detainee was not presented in person before the court during the hearing following security reasons.

The investigating officer of the advocate Alif murder case moved the petition before the court seeking Sanatan Zagoron Jote spokesperson Chimoy Das as shown arrested in the sensational murder case.

Chinmoy is currently in jail in connection with a sedition case filed with Kotwali police station for allegedly desecrating the national flag during a rally.

A DMP DB team arrested him from Dhaka airport on November 26 last year and produced him before the Ctg court on the following day.

On November 26, a Chittagong court sent Chinmoy to jail after rejecting his bail plea in the sedition case.

Following rejection of the bail petition, his supporters staged a rowdy protest in and around the court building premises. The unruly protesters also locked into violent clashes by halting the police prison van for hours, vandalised vehicles, other establishments and attacked lawyers during the demonstration.

At one stage of the scuffle, advocate Alif was beaten and chopped to death brutally amid a triangular clash involving Chinmoy's supporters, police and a group of people who were protesting the rowdy acts of Chinmoy supporters.

Following the incident, police filed three separate cases for attacking police, vandalism and obstructing duties of law enforcement agencies — naming 79 individuals and accusing approximately 1,400 unidentified.

Alif's father later filed the murder case against 31 people, while his brother, Khan-e-Alam, filed another case with Kotwali police station, naming 115 accused including 70 lawyers, over vandalism.

A High Court bench granted bail to Chinmoy on April 30 while the state side has filed an appeal petition to the Chamber Judge seeking a stay of the bail order.