Dhaka Tribune
HC: No cattle markets in Badda’s Eastern Housing

The petitioner's legal counsel says the area is home to hundreds of thousands of residents and hosts schools, colleges and universities that could be adversely affected if a cattle market is set up there

Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 05:44 PM

The High Court has issued a stay order on the temporary cattle market planned for Eid-ul-Azha on two blocks of Aftabnagar in Badda’s Eastern Housing and a portion of Sunvalley under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua passed the order along with a rule on Monday, after a hearing on a writ petition filed by a local resident.

Lawyers Md Anwar Hossain and Mohammad Ali Khan represented the petitioner during the hearing.

On April 29, the DNCC published a lease notice. In column 3 of that notice, the proposed cattle market was listed for “Block M-4, M-5, N-4 (partial north side of the lake) of Badda Eastern Housing Aftabnagar and a portion of Sunvalley’s open land.”

Following that, a local resident, Azad Ali, filed the writ petition on Sunday.

The writ names the secretary of the Local Government Division (LGRD), the director general of the Department of Environment, the DNCC administrator and the chief estate officer, among others, as respondents.

Advocate Anwar Hossain said that the land is privately owned and designated as a residential area. "The DNCC does not possess any property there."

He added that the area is home to hundreds of thousands of residents and hosts schools, colleges and universities that could be adversely affected.

cattle marketstay orderBangladesh High Court
