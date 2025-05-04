High court: Cattle markets not allowed in Aftabnagar residential area

The High Court has suspended the auction notice for setting up a sacrificial animal market in the Aftabnagar residential area of the capital.

As a result, no cattle market will be allowed in Aftabnagar this year, according a lawyer.

The ruling was issued on Sunday, by a High Court bench consisting of Justice Kazi Zinat Haque and Justice Ainun Nahar Siddique, following a hearing of a related petition.

Advocate Yunus Ali Akand represented the petitioner during the hearing.

The petition was filed on April 25, challenging the auction notice for setting up the sacrificial animal market in Aftabnagar.

Advocate Yunus Ali Akand, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition with the relevant branch of the High Court.

Subsequently, Yunus Ali Akand informed that on April 21, the Dhaka South City Corporation had published the auction notice for setting up the animal market in the Aftabnagar residential area, despite the matter being sub judice in the High Court.