Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Das likely on Sunday

A sedition case was filed accusing Chinmoy Krishna Das and 17 others of sedition, including charges of disrespecting the national flag

Chinmoy Krishna. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2025, 04:56 PM

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division Chamber Court may hear a petition on Sunday, filed by the state seeking a stay on the High Court order granting bail to former Iskcon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case.

"We have filed an application to stay the High Court's bail order. The hearing is likely to take place on Sunday," Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf told BSS.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza granted the bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das making the rule absolute and delivering the verdict in favor of bail on the sedition charge.

Lawyers Prabir Ranjan Halder and Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya moved the bail petition in the court while Additional Attorney General Anik R Haque and Additional Attorney General Muhammad Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan represented the state.

On October 25, 2024, a huge gathering of the Sanatani community was held in Chittagong under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Subsequently, a sedition case was filed accusing him and 17 others of sedition, including charges of disrespecting the national flag.

On November 25, 2024, Chinmoy was arrested in Dhaka. The following day, the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Court denied him bail and ordered his detention.

As sequel to the court's decision, a violent clash erupted between law enforcement personnel and Chinmoy's followers, including lawyers, near the court premises. During the chaos, lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was tragically hacked to death.

Chinmoy remained in custody and his subsequent bail petition was again rejected by the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on January 2, 2025.

He later appealed to the High Court, which finally granted him bail, now being challenged by the state in the Supreme Court.

Topics:

ChittagongSupreme CourtHigh Court (HC)IskconChinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari
Read More

Two children killed in landslide while playing football in Chittagong

SC Chamber judge withdraws stay of Chinmoy’s bail

Supreme Court stays HC bail of Chinmoy Das

State seeks suspension of Chinmoy Das’ bail

Chinmoy Das secures High Court bail in sedition case

Ramna Batamul cases: HC to deliver verdict on May 8

Latest News

May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

May Day observed in Jamalpur

ICT issues arrest warrants against 8 over July uprising case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x