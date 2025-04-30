Testimony continues for fourth day in Magura child rape-murder case

A Magura court on Wednesday continued taking testimony for the fourth consecutive day in the much-discussed Magura child rape and murder case.

Judge M Zahid Hasan of Magura’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal recorded the testimonies of three doctors, reports Bangla Tribune.

The accused were present in court during the proceedings.

The trial began last Sunday. On the first day, three people testified, followed by three more on the second day, ten on the third day, and three on the fourth day — bringing the total number of witnesses to 19 so far.

According to court sources, the father-in-law of the victim’s elder sister has been charged under section 9(2) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (rape leading to death).

The victim’s brother-in-law and his brother have been charged under section 506 (Part 2) of the Penal Code (intimidation), while the brother-in-law’s mother has been charged under section 201 (destruction of evidence).

After the hearing, Public Prosecutor Monirul Islam told journalists: “Today marks the fourth day of testimony. Three medical experts were summoned to testify today, and they gave their statements. The court has fixed May 4 as the next hearing date. We hope the verdict will be announced by the 15th of next month.”