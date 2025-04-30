Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Court orders seizure of Nasrul Hamid's Gulshan land

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the land is worth around Tk200 crore

File image of Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM

A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of 37.95 decimals of land in Gulshan, Dhaka, owned by former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the land is worth around Tk200 crore.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jakir Hossain Galib passed the order on Wednesday, following a petition filed by the ACC.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam confirmed the matter. Assistant Director Minhaz Bin Islam filed the petition seeking seizure of the land.

The petition stated that information has surfaced indicating the former state minister acquired immovable property under his name. It added that there is a possibility that the property could be transferred, sold, or otherwise have its ownership changed, which would hinder the investigation.

To protect the interests of the investigation, it is necessary to seize the immovable property acquired by Nasrul Hamid, the petition read.

On April 20, another court ordered the seizure of one flat, three apartments, and three vehicles owned by Nasrul Hamid in Dhaka, and also froze 70 of his bank accounts containing Tk37.96 crore.

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Nasrul Hamid Bipu
Read More

Court orders seizure of homes, land owned by members of Hasina’s family

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

ACC to sue ex-Minister Mozammel over 10C graft

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 28 others

Court orders Khaleda Zia’s nephew Tuhin to jail in ACC tax evasion case

Latest News

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Home adviser: Japan's partnership in agricultural development to be further enhanced

CA Press Wing debunks Tania Amir's statements over BDR mutiny

Historic May Day to be observed on Thursday

US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x