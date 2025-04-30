Court orders seizure of Nasrul Hamid's Gulshan land

A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of 37.95 decimals of land in Gulshan, Dhaka, owned by former state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the land is worth around Tk200 crore.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jakir Hossain Galib passed the order on Wednesday, following a petition filed by the ACC.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam confirmed the matter. Assistant Director Minhaz Bin Islam filed the petition seeking seizure of the land.

The petition stated that information has surfaced indicating the former state minister acquired immovable property under his name. It added that there is a possibility that the property could be transferred, sold, or otherwise have its ownership changed, which would hinder the investigation.

To protect the interests of the investigation, it is necessary to seize the immovable property acquired by Nasrul Hamid, the petition read.

On April 20, another court ordered the seizure of one flat, three apartments, and three vehicles owned by Nasrul Hamid in Dhaka, and also froze 70 of his bank accounts containing Tk37.96 crore.