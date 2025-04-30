Dipu Moni seeks parole

Former minister Dr Dipu Moni, who was arrested over alleged mass killings during the anti-discrimination student movement in July and August, has applied for parole at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal Muhammad Tajul Islam said the application was submitted to the court on Wednesday, through her lawyer for a hearing.

Tajul said: “The hearing on Dipu Moni’s parole application was held on grounds of her husband’s illness. The tribunal later instructed her to take the application to the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

The application stated that Dipu Moni’s husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital and she needs to be by his side to care for him.