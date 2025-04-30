Thursday, May 01, 2025

Chinmoy Das secures High Court bail in sedition case

Earlier, in February, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why Chinmoy should not be granted bail in the sedition case

Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 04:09 PM

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, popularly known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagaran Jote and a former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) leader, in a sedition case.

The bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.

Earlier, on February 4, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why Chinmoy should not be granted bail in the sedition case, rejecting his bail plea.

On October 25, 2024, a large gathering of the Sanatan community was held in Chittagong under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On October 31, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy, over allegations of belittling the national flag.

On November 22, another large rally was held in Rangpur under the leadership of Chinmoy, who was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, in the sedition case.

A Chittagong court rejected Chinmoy's bail petition, ordered him to be sent to jail. The decision sparked clashes between his followers, law enforcers and lawyers on the court premises.

At one stage of the clash, one lawyer, Saiful Islam Alif, was hacked to death outside the court premises.

Several cases were filed against Chinmoy and others following the murder of the lawyer.

Topics:

BailBangladesh High CourtChinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari
