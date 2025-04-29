CMC student murder: 12 acquitted accused asked to surrender before court

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked 12 people, who were acquitted by the court in a case filed over the murder of Chittagong Medical College (CMC) student Abidur Rahman Abid in 2011, to surrender before the court.

The High Court (HC) bench of Justice Md Jakir Hossain and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the acquittal order given by the court should not be cancelled.

Those who were acquitted were identified as Mafizur Rahman, VP of the then Student Council; president of the CMC unit of the banned BCL, Sohel Parvez Sumon; General Secretary Bijoy Sarkar; Vice-General Secretary Himel Chakma; Ferdous Russel; Shanta Debnath; Mahfuzur Rahman Dhiman; Nasir Uddin Patwari; Debasish Chakraborty; Mostafa Kamal; Rashedur Reza Sunny; and Salman Mahmud Rafsan.

Farhad Ahmed, general secretary of the CMC unit of Chhatra Dal, said that Abid, the son of Nurul Kabir, was an active member of Chhatra Dal, and BCL men had beaten some Chhatra Dal activists, including Abid, Foysal, Nazim, and Masum, in 2011 over the formation of the student council.

Later, Abid succumbed to his injuries on October 21, 2011.

In protest of his death, the students of CMC staged demonstrations in front of the academic building of the college, forcing the authorities to shut down college activities indefinitely and ban political activities on campus.

The CMC authorities also suspended the activities of the student council on campus.

Nyamat Ullah, the maternal uncle of Abid, filed a case with Panchlaish police station against 22 banned members of the BCL.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 12 people in 2012.

On July 10, 2019, Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury acquitted all the accused in the case.