Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of an apartment of Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam.

The ACC petition states that an investigation is underway into allegations of illegal wealth accumulation against Saima Wazed Putul.

The seizure was deemed necessary to prevent any sale or transfer of the asset, it said.

Earlier, on March 5, the same court ordered the freezing of Tk48.35 crore in 14 bank accounts belonging to Suchona Foundation established by Putul.