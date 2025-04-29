Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

The rape and death of the girl sparked widespread protests across the country

Magura Map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 04:32 PM

Ten witnesses testified before a court in Magura in connection with the case over the rape and murder of eight-year old.

Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge M Zahid Hasan recorded the testimonies of the witnesses.

Earlier, all the four accused in the case-prime accused Hitu Sheikh, his wife Zaheda Begum and two sons—Ratul Sheikh and Sajeeb Sheikh were presented before the court amid tight security.

Advocate Sohel Ahmed stood for the petitioner while Advocate Manirul Islam Mukul represented the state.

Earlier on Monday, three witnesses testified before the court in the case.

Police on April 13 submitted the chargesheet in case before the court, one month after the incident.

Prime accused in the case Hitu Sheikh gave a confessional statement before the court under section 164.

The victim died at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on March 13 after being raped a week ago.

The rape and death of the girl sparked widespread protests across the country.

University students, including that of Dhaka University, staged demonstrations demanding the death penalty of the accused.

Topics:

MaguraTribunalRape and Murder
Read More

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Police press charges in Magura rape case

Tarique Rahman sends Eid gifts to family of rape victim in Magura

Magura rape: Sarjis clarifies ICU absence, helicopter controversy

Magura rape: Locals vandalize accused's home

Magura rape victim dies; CA orders legal actions against perpetrators

Latest News

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

India, Pakistan and the Kashmir attack: What we know

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x