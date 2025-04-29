10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

Ten witnesses testified before a court in Magura in connection with the case over the rape and murder of eight-year old.

Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge M Zahid Hasan recorded the testimonies of the witnesses.

Earlier, all the four accused in the case-prime accused Hitu Sheikh, his wife Zaheda Begum and two sons—Ratul Sheikh and Sajeeb Sheikh were presented before the court amid tight security.

Advocate Sohel Ahmed stood for the petitioner while Advocate Manirul Islam Mukul represented the state.

Earlier on Monday, three witnesses testified before the court in the case.

Police on April 13 submitted the chargesheet in case before the court, one month after the incident.

Prime accused in the case Hitu Sheikh gave a confessional statement before the court under section 164.

The victim died at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on March 13 after being raped a week ago.

The rape and death of the girl sparked widespread protests across the country.

University students, including that of Dhaka University, staged demonstrations demanding the death penalty of the accused.