Court orders issuance of arrest warrant for Saima Wazed through Interpol

A court has ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant through Interpol for Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a corruption case involving plot allocation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain’s court issued the order following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday.

The ACC launched an investigation on December 26 last year regarding plots allocated in the name of Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

On January 12, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against Hasina, Putul, and 14 others over irregularities in plot allocations under the Purbachal New Town Project.

After concluding the investigation, on March 10, the investigating officer, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya, submitted a charge sheet against 18 individuals to the court.

On April 10, the court ordered the issuance of arrest warrants for Hasina, Putul, and others in the plot allocation corruption case.

According to the case statement, despite owning houses, flats, or residential properties under Rajuk’s jurisdiction in Dhaka city in her own and family members' names in the Dhanmondi residential area, Putul concealed this information.

The documents say she unlawfully secured a plot in the Purbachal New Town Housing Project, violating relevant laws, regulations, policies, and legal procedures, and abused her mother's position of power.

While holding the highest government office and serving as a public servant, the former prime minister abused her entrusted powers, breached criminal trust, and influenced government officials responsible for plot allocation, the case statement alleges.

It adds that through abuse of power and despite not qualifying for legal allocation, Putul and others colluded to unlawfully benefit themselves and others. A plot (Plot No 17, Road No 203, Sector No 27) under the Purbachal Housing Project was allocated in her name.

Putul took physical possession and received official registration of the allocated plot.

Through fraudulent illegal gratification, breach of criminal trust, and unlawful favours, the accused committed offences punishable under the Penal Code and the Anti-Corruption Act, the documents say.