Court sets May 12 for report on arrest warrants against Hasina, 52 others

A Dhaka court on Sunday set May 12 for the submission of reports on the execution of arrest warrants against 53 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and niece Tulip Siddiq, in separate cases filed over irregularities in acquiring plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town project.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order as police failed to submit the reports on Sunday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam said.

The same court had issued arrest warrants on April 13 against 53 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, nieces Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, and nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, in three separate cases. The court passed the order after accepting the formal charges filed in the cases.

ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin filed a case against Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Radwan Mujib, and 12 others for allegedly acquiring a 10-katha plot in Rajuk’s Purbachal project through misuse of power and forgery.

Investigation officer Afnan Jannat Keya filed the charge sheet in the case on March 10, adding the names of two additional accused.

On January 13, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya also filed another case against Azmina Siddiq for allegedly obtaining a 10-katha plot in the Rajuk project through misuse of power and forgery.

A total of 16 people, including Sheikh Hasina and Tulip Siddiq, were implicated in the case. The charge sheet for this case was also submitted on March 10, with two additional accused added.

Similarly, on January 13, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed a case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq, the son of Sheikh Rehana, and 15 others over similar allegations. The charge sheet against 18 accused was submitted on March 10.

In the charge sheets, ACC officials alleged that Sheikh Rehana, her daughter Azmina, and her son Radwan, like Saima Wazed Putul, with malicious intent, illegally influenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They allegedly submitted applications directly to her rather than to Rajuk, thereby violating laws, rules, policies, and legal procedures regarding the allocation of plots in the Purbachal New City Housing Project.

The officials further said that the accused pursued these plots despite already owning houses, flats, or other housing facilities within the jurisdiction of Rajuk in Dhaka city.