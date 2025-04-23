Tajul: Govt has decided in principle to establish second tribunal

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam has said the government has decided in principle to establish a second tribunal for the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Work in this regard is currently underway, Tajul told journalists at the tribunal on Wednesday.

He said that, at present, judicial proceedings are being conducted in only one tribunal, adding that the establishment of an additional tribunal would accelerate the overall trial process.

In connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July movement, a total of 17 prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor, are currently serving on the prosecution team.

The tribunal’s investigation agency presently comprises 24 investigating officers.

According to data provided by the prosecution on April 10, over 300 complaints have been submitted concerning crimes against humanity committed during July and August.

Investigations are ongoing in 39 cases, as recorded in the complaint register.

Based on preliminary findings, 22 of these have been classified as “miscellaneous cases” involving a total of 141 accused individuals.

Among them, 54 have been arrested, while 87 remain absconding with active arrest warrants issued against them.