Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tajul: Govt has decided in principle to establish second tribunal

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam says the establishment of an additional tribunal would accelerate the overall trial process

Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 02:42 PM

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam has said the government has decided in principle to establish a second tribunal for the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Work in this regard is currently underway, Tajul told journalists at the tribunal on Wednesday.

He said that, at present, judicial proceedings are being conducted in only one tribunal, adding that the establishment of an additional tribunal would accelerate the overall trial process.

In connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July movement, a total of 17 prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor, are currently serving on the prosecution team.

The tribunal’s investigation agency presently comprises 24 investigating officers.

According to data provided by the prosecution on April 10, over 300 complaints have been submitted concerning crimes against humanity committed during July and August.

Investigations are ongoing in 39 cases, as recorded in the complaint register.

Based on preliminary findings, 22 of these have been classified as “miscellaneous cases” involving a total of 141 accused individuals.

Among them, 54 have been arrested, while 87 remain absconding with active arrest warrants issued against them.

Topics:

CourtInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Azharul's appeal hearing set for May 6

Chankharpul mass killing: ICT investigators submit report against 8 cops

Inu threatens policemen on court premises

Evidence of enforced disappearances found in Uttara, Agargaon, Kochukhet

Probe report on case against Hasina nearing completion, says ICT chief prosecutor

Meghna Alam accused of demanding $5 million from diplomat

Latest News

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Charred bodies recovered as Israeli strikes kill 17 in Gaza

Arrest warrant issued for Meher Afroz Shaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x