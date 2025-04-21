Chankharpul mass killing: ICT investigators submit report against 8 cops

The investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday submitted its report accusing eight policemen in a case over the killing of six students during the July-August movement in Dhaka’s Chankharpul area.

The accused are former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner (Ramna Zone) Shah Alam, former assistant commissioner Md Imrul, former inspector (Operations) of Shahbagh police station Arshad Hossain, and constables Sujon, Imad Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

This is the first case investigated over the killings that took place during July-August.

The 90-page report was prepared and submitted to the prosecution within 195 days of initiating the investigation, Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Tajul Islam said.

“The investigation into Chankharpul massacre has been completed. The investigation agency submitted the report to us on Sunday. This marks the completion of the first investigation related to the July-August killings,” he said.

According to the report, six people were killed in Chankharpul on August 5, 2024.

Tajul Islam said the report includes evidence — collected through various video footages — of direct involvement of some accused in the shooting.

Others, mostly senior officials, were charged under the doctrine of command responsibility.

Four of the eight accused are currently on the run, the chief prosecutor added.