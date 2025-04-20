Monday, April 21, 2025

HC orders guideline on women’s autopsies by female doctors

Additionally, the petition sought an explanation as to why female physicians and relevant female staffers should not be recruited immediately for this purpose

Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:26 PM

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to formulate a guideline for conducting postmortems on female bodies by female physicians.

A division bench of the HC, comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi, passed the order in response to a writ petition filed on March 10, which sought a directive from the court to establish such a guideline.

Lawyer Juwel Azad filed the petition, naming the health secretary and the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services as respondents.

In the petition, the petitioner also requested the court to explain why the failure to formulate a guideline for conducting postmortems on female bodies by female physicians and paramedics should not be declared illegal and beyond the scope of lawful authority.

Additionally, the petition sought an explanation as to why female physicians and relevant female staffers should not be recruited immediately for this purpose.

AutopsyBangladesh High Court
