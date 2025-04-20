Monday, April 21, 2025

Probe report on case against Hasina nearing completion, says ICT chief prosecutor

'Probe report almost ready and likely to be filed within a week or two'

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 06:24 PM

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Muhammad Tajul Islam on Saturday said preparation of the probe report in a crime against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others is at its 'fag end'. 

“The probe report is almost ready and is likely to be filed within a week or two,” he said while pleading for another two months' time to file the probe report in the case.

Allowing the prosecution plea, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-judge panel of the tribunal, set June 24 for submitting the probe report of the case.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who is also an accused in the case, was present at the courtroom during the hearing.

Prosecutors Gazi MH Tamim, Shaikh Mahdi, and Abdullah Al Noman were present, among others, during the hearing on Saturday.

Earlier, the prosecution had said they were taking time to prepare the probe report as they were using the information available in the UN fact-finding report.

"The reports are nearly complete. But as you know, the United Nations (UN) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recently published its fact-finding report on the July-August mass uprising. The process is on to add information from this probe report. For that, we need a little more time to this end," he said on February 18.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
