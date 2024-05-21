Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Testimony in Tipu-Prity murder case on June 20

  • None of the witnesses testified on Tuesday
  • Prity was shot by stray bullets
File image of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and College student Samia Afran Preeti. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 May 2024, 05:13 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed June 20 for the testimony in a case lodged over the murder of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college girl Samia Afran Prity in the city's North Shahjahanpur area on March 24, 2022.

As none of the witnesses testified before the court on Tuesday, Judge Ali Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 fixed the date afresh.

Detective Branch inspector and investigation officer of the case Yasin Shikder filed the charge sheet against 33 accused including fugitive top terror Jisan and Manik.

The other accused in the case include- Counsellor of ward-10 of Dhaka South City Corporation, Maruf Ahmed Monsur, Dhaka South City unit Awami League organizing secretary Ashraf Talukder, Khairul Islam, Juber Alam Khan Robin, Sohel Shahriar, Maruf Reza Sagar, Kamruzzaman Bablu, Kailla Palash, Aminul, Sohel, Sumon Shikder Musa, Soikat, Shikder Akash, Imran Hossain Jitu, Molla Shamim, Rakib, BD Babu, Omar Faruk, Nasir, Rifat, Ishtiak Hossain Jitu, Mahbubur Rahman Titu, Hafiz, Masum, Rana Molla and Nasiruddin Manik.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel thana Awami League, was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic on the night of March 24. 2022.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afran Prity was also shot by stray bullets and died on the spot.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed a murder case with Shahjahanpur Police station the same night.

Tipu Murder
