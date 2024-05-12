High Court denies bail to self-proclaimed advisor to Biden Arefy

The High Court on Sunday dismissed the bail application of Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who falsely claimed to be an “advisor to US President Joe Biden.”

Arefy is charged with treason for allegedly attempting to destabilize the country through deceit.

The ruling was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel. Representing the state, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir opposed the bail, while Advocate Zainul Abedin defended the petitioner.

On October 28, 2023, Arefy appeared at BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan. There, in the presence of reporters and BNP leaders, he falsely introduced himself as an adviser to President Biden and claimed that the US president supported the reinstatement of a caretaker government in Bangladesh.

The following day, as Arefy attempted to depart for the United States from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, he was detained by the police.

On the same day, Mohiuddin Shikder filed a case at Paltan Model Police Station against Arefy, along with BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and Lt Gen (retd) Hasan Sohrawardi, for endorsing Arefy’s assertions. Subsequently, on October 30, Arefy was sent to jail.