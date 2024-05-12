Monday, May 13, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

High Court denies bail to self-proclaimed advisor to Biden Arefy

Arefy is charged with treason for allegedly attempting to destabilize the country through deceit

Mian Jahidul Islam Arefy (circled in red), flanked by BNP leaders, speaks to reporters at the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 11:31 PM

The High Court on Sunday dismissed the bail application of Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who falsely claimed to be an “advisor to US President Joe Biden.”

Arefy is charged with treason for allegedly attempting to destabilize the country through deceit.

The ruling was delivered by a bench comprising Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel. Representing the state, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman Monir opposed the bail, while Advocate Zainul Abedin defended the petitioner.

On October 28, 2023, Arefy appeared at BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan. There, in the presence of reporters and BNP leaders, he falsely introduced himself as an adviser to President Biden and claimed that the US president supported the reinstatement of a caretaker government in Bangladesh.

The following day, as Arefy attempted to depart for the United States from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, he was detained by the police.

On the same day, Mohiuddin Shikder filed a case at Paltan Model Police Station against Arefy, along with BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and Lt Gen (retd) Hasan Sohrawardi, for endorsing Arefy’s assertions. Subsequently, on October 30, Arefy was sent to jail.

Topics:

HIgh CourtBail
Read More

Two associates of PK Halder granted bail

BNP leader Khokon walks out of jail

No cattle market at Aftabnagar this year as HC stays leasing process

EC suspends Sarishabari upazila polls in Jamalpur

High Court rules to control tree felling across Bangladesh

High Court issues rule on inaction of authorities over heatwave consequences

Latest News

As temperatures rise, agricultural production declines

Bangladesh launches dashboard for evidence-based food planning

Lynching two brothers in Faridpur: No evidence linking construction workers to  temple arson

Determined Rabbi overcomes disability to ace SSC exams with feet

FM: Myanmar's internal conflict cannot be an excuse to delay Rohingya repatriation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x