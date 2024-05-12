Sunday, May 12, 2024

Apex court clears way for GM Quader to act as JaPa chairman

Top court dismisses a petition for leave to appeal filed by expelled JaPa leader Ziaul Haque Mridha against a High Court ruling

File image of GM Quader. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 May 2024, 03:09 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld a High Court decision, clearing the way for GM Quader to resume his role as the Jatiya Party chairman.

A four-member bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Sunday dismissed a petition for leave to appeal filed by JaPa expelled leader Ziaul Haque Mridha against the High Court ruling.

GM Quader's lawyer, Md Ozi Ullah, said there were no legal impediments for the politician to carry out his responsibilities as the JaPa chairman following the Supreme Court's order. 

Mridha, a former JP lawmaker, filed the petition in February last year through his lawyer Md Helal Uddin, seeking to prevent GM Quader from engaging in party activities.

Earlier, on November 29, 2022, the High Court suspended a lower court order that barred GM Quader from functioning as the Jatiya Party chairman.

Jatiya PartyGM Quader
