Top court allows Amanullah Aman to go abroad for treatment

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has allowed convicted BNP leader Amanullah Aman to go to Singapore for treatment.

However, he has to return home within a month after receiving treatment there, the order said.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order on Monday.

Earlier on March 30, Amanullah Aman applied to the court to go abroad for treatment. Later, the Appellate Division fixed April 30 for the hearing of the petition.

On March 20, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted bail to BNP leader Amanullah Aman who was sentenced to 13 years in jail in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond a known income source.

The ACC on March 6, 2007, filed the case with the city's Kafrul police station against Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On June 21, 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years jail in the case.