Bangladesh Bank heist: Probe report submission deferred for 78th time

A Dhaka court has deferred the submission of the probe report for the 78th time in a case filed over the $101 million heist from Bangladesh Bank reserves.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the report on July 9 after the investigating officer failed to submit it in court on Monday.

Hackers stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

Of the stolen amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed due to a spelling error by the hackers.

Later, the central bank of Bangladesh was able to retrieve only about $15 million from the Philippines.

On March 15 of that year, Bangladesh Bank Joint Director M Jubayer Bin Huda lodged a case at Motijheel police station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against unidentified people.