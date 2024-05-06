Monday, May 06, 2024

Bangladesh Bank heist: Probe report submission deferred for 78th time

  • CID fails to submit report again
  • Hackers stole $101 million from in 2016
Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 11:50 AM

A Dhaka court has deferred the submission of the probe report for the 78th time in a case filed over the $101 million heist from Bangladesh Bank reserves.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the report on July 9 after the investigating officer failed to submit it in court on Monday.

Hackers stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. 

Of the stolen amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed due to a spelling error by the hackers. 

Later, the central bank of Bangladesh was able to retrieve only about $15 million from the Philippines.

On March 15 of that year, Bangladesh Bank Joint Director M Jubayer Bin Huda lodged a case at Motijheel police station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against unidentified people.

Topics:

Bangladesh Bank HeistCID
