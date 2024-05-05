Milton Samadder placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Milton Samadder, founder of the charity organization Child and Old Age Care, on a four-day remand over a case filed with the Mirpur police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akhter gave the order after the police requested a seven-day remand period.

On Thursday, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted a three-day remand to Milton Samadder in a case filed over forging death certificates.

A team of DB detained Milton Samadder in Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. He was detained around 7:30pm.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samadder surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samadder's detainment.

Milton Samaddar has also received three national awards for his humanitarian work.