Ex-PMO staffer Jahangir sued for laundering Tk 100cr abroad

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case against Jahangir Alam, alias Pani Jahangir, a former office assistant at the Prime Minister’s Office under Sheikh Hasina, accusing him of laundering Tk100 crore abroad.

The information was confirmed in a press release signed by CID Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan on Friday afternoon.

According to the CID, Jahangir Alam, originally from a lower-middle-class family in Chatkhil, Noakhali, began his career as a daily wage employee at the National Parliament Secretariat.

After the Awami League came to power in 2009, he was briefly appointed as a personal assistant at the then Prime Minister’s Office. CID’s investigation revealed that from that period onwards, Jahangir began to accumulate wealth in an unusual and disproportionate manner.

In 2010, Jahangir founded a company named Sky Re-Arrange Limited and started a mobile financial service distribution business for bKash.

However, between 2010 and 2024, transactions amounting to Tk565 crore were recorded in several bank accounts under the company’s name, with most deposits made in cash. Investigators could not identify any legitimate source for the money.

Evidence of hundi and money laundering

CID officials reported that the origins of the deposits were unclear, and preliminary findings confirmed the funds were transferred through hundi and money laundering channels. Jahangir allegedly managed these illicit transactions with the help of his wife, Kamrun Nahar, and his brother, Monir Hossain.

Move to the US and assets abroad

According to CID, Jahangir and his wife moved to the United States in June 2024 and are currently residing in Virginia. Despite lacking official permission to transfer funds or invest abroad, evidence indicates that they sent significant sums overseas.

Preliminary findings suggest that between 2010 and 2024, the couple laundered around Tk100 crore abroad.

Following the Financial Crime Unit’s investigation, a case (No-11) was filed at Chatkhil Police Station in Noakhali under Sections 4(2) and 4(4) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 (Amended in 2015).

CID said a special operation is underway to uncover the full extent of the offence, identify others involved, and bring them to justice.