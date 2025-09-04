Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Saifuzzaman, wife sued for laundering 1,200C to Dubai

Additionally, five to seven unidentified people have also been named in the case

Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 11:42 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a money laundering case against former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Rukhmila Zaman on charges of siphoning off Tk1200 crore to Dubai.

CID’s Special Police Superintendent (Media) Jashim Uddin said the case was filed at Kotwali police station in Chittagong.

Additionally, five to seven unidentified people have also been named in the case.

During the investigation, authorities found that Saifuzzaman allegedly purchased 226 flats in various areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between 2016 and 2023.

These locations include Al Barsha South 3rd, Barsha South, Barsha South 4, Thanyah 5th, Jaddaf, Haiba 6th, Gulf Commercial, Khairan, Yalayis 2, Burj Khalifa, Jebel Ali, World Island, Zabeel 2nd, Marsa Dubai, Me’aisem the First, Nad Al Sheba First, and Wadi Al Safa 3. The total value of these properties is estimated at 33,56,57,168 dirhams.

Additional information revealed two more properties under the name Q Gardens Boutique Residences – Block B in Al Barsha South 3rd, valued at 22,50,369 dirhams.

Investigators also discovered four bank accounts in the names of Saifuzzaman and his associates—two with Dubai Islamic Bank, one with Janata Bank, and another with First Abu Dhabi Bank.

These accounts contain transactions in both dirhams and US dollars, amounting to approximately Tk311 crore 26 lakh, based on exchange rates.

Besides, records show that Saifuzzaman and his associates established and operated two business entities in the UAE—Zeba Trading FZE (building and construction materials) and Rapid Raptor FZE (software business)—under the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone authority.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, Saifuzzaman did not obtain any official permission to register companies, invest, or purchase property abroad.

CID said that these acts constitute money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012 (Amended 2015).

Topics:

Money launderingSaifuzzaman Chowdhury
Read More

CA Yunus: Stolen wealth mustn’t find safe havens

Ex-Feni MP Masud, 32 others sued over laundering 100C

Ex-land minister Saifuzzaman, family members among 31 sued for embezzling 25C from UCBL

The Guardian: Awami League-linked elites still doing business in London

ACC chairman: Saifuzzaman’s seized UK assets valued at 1,060C

Rizvi urges govt to act on dengue surge, Covid variant threat

Latest News

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

11 sentenced in Sylhet for illegal sand extraction

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x