ACC serves notices to 17 NBR officials seeking wealth statements

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has served notices to 17 senior officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to submit their wealth statements for investigation into the allegations of acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income.

ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain Tuesday disclosed the information to the media at a briefing at the commission's headquarters here.

The DG told the media that under section 26(1) of the ACC Act-2004 and section 17 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules-2007, the commission has decided to serve notices to those officials to submit their wealth statements in a prescribed form of the commission.

He also said that an inquiry revealed that these officials have possessed wealth, either in their own names or in the names of others on their behalf, that is inconsistent with their known legal sources of income.

The 17 officials are: Members of the NBR Md Lutful Azim and AKM Badiul Alam, former additional director general of the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) Md Alamgir Hossain, Joint Commissioner of NBR Md Tariq Hasan, Additional Commissioner of Customs Sadhan Kumar Kundu, Commissioner of Customs, Excise and VAT-east zone Kazi Mohammad Zia Uddin, Commissioner of Railway Customs unit Md Kamruzzaman, Additional Commissioner of the large taxpayer unit of the VAT Commissionerate, Abdul Rashid Miah, Commissioner of Zone-3, M M Fazlul Haque, Commissioner of Tax Appeal Tribunal, Lokman Ahmed, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Intelligence Unit Sahela Siddique, Additional Commissioner Md Mamun Miah, Additional Commissioner of VAT Intelligence Department, Hasan Tariq Rekabdar, Joint Commissioner Monalisa Sahreen Sushmita, Joint Commissioner of the Tax Academy Md Morshed Uddin Khan, Additional Commissioner of Zone-8 Mirza Ashik Rana and Deputy Commissioner of Tax zone-16 Md Shihabul Islam.