Munni Saha, husband asked to submit wealth statement

Her assets exceeded her savings which appeared inconsistent with her known sources of income, saud the ACC

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 07:17 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has issued an ordered to journalist Munni Saha and her husband, Md Kabir Hossain, to submit their wealth statements.

The directive was disclosed by ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain during a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

He said the ACC had information suggesting the couple acquired assets beyond their known sources of income, and the order aimed to verify the accuracy of that information.

According to ACC investigation records, as of the 2024–25 fiscal year, Munni Saha held immovable assets worth more than Tk1.85 crore and movable assets exceeding Tk11.96 crore. Her recorded income during the same period was over Tk3.24 crore, with expenditures above Tk2.50 crore, leaving savings of more than Tk73 lakh. This indicates her assets exceeded her savings by over Tk13.07 crore, which appeared inconsistent with her known sources of income.

Her husband, Md Kabir Hossain, reportedly held immovable assets worth more than Tk2.12 crore and movable assets exceeding Tk14.55 crore during the same fiscal year. His recorded income was more than Tk8.17 crore, with expenditures of over Tk83 lakh, leaving savings of more than Tk7.33 crore.

Akhter said the order was issued under the ACC Act to obtain complete information on the couple’s assets and verify their sources of income

Topics:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Munni Saha
