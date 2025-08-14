ACC sues Joy for ‘illegally’ amassing wealth over 60C

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for allegedly accumulating wealth beyond his known sources of income.

ACC Assistant Director AKM Mortuza Ali Sagar filed the case.

ACC Director General (prevention) Md Akhter Hossain said the former ICT adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina acquired assets worth Tk60.14 crore through dishonest means during his tenure.

Investigations revealed that between 2000 and 2025, Joy acquired immovable assets valued at Tk54.39 crore and movable assets, including fixed deposits, furniture, cash, and bank balances, totaling Tk6.78 crore. His total expenditure stood at Tk28.76 lakh, while his declared income was Tk1.32 crore, leaving assets beyond known sources at Tk60.14 crore.

Akhter said Joy was accused of laundering money via hundi and other channels to buy two houses in the United States worth Tk54.04 crore without declaring the funds in Bangladesh’s tax records. He also allegedly conducted suspicious transactions amounting to Tk57.50 crore through two bank accounts in his name, offences punishable under the ACC Act and the Money Laundering Prevention Act.