ACC Chairman: Corruption can't be eradicated, but its prevalence can be minimized

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momen said on Monday that although corruption cannot be completely eliminated from the country, it can be significantly reduced through concerted efforts.

He made the remarks while addressing a public hearing organized by the ACC in cooperation with the Joypurhat district administration at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium this morning.

Momen said corruption was the main reason behind the departure of several high-profile individuals from the country, including the ousted former prime minister, a former chief justice, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, and the Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

“We must also hold officials and employees within the ACC, including myself, accountable. If we are sincere and transparent in our dealings, corruption can be substantially reduced,” he added.

The session was chaired by Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Afroza Akhtar Chowdhury. ACC Rajshahi Divisional Office Director Fazlul Haque delivered the welcome address. Other speakers included ACC Director General (Prevention) Akhtar Hossain, Joypurhat Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abdul Wahab, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Sabur Ali.

During the hearing, allegations of corruption were raised against several local institutions, including Joypurhat 250-bed General Hospital, BRTA, Joypurhat Sugar Mill, Municipality, LGED, police stations, prison, land offices, union parishads, and social service departments.

The ACC Chairman took note of all complaints and instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate action.

Over the past eight days, a total of 67 complaints were submitted at various booths across Joypurhat town against government, semi-government, and private entities. Of these, 33 were shortlisted for the hearing based on their relevance and importance to various ministries and agencies.

Dr. Momen assured that all complaints would be addressed in due course and urged the administration to ensure timely and effective solutions.